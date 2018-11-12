The Bengals have reportedly fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin after nine games, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Austin, who formerly served as the Lions defenisve coordinator, was hired by Cincinnati in January. It marks the second straight season that head coach Marvin Lewis has decided to shake up his coaching staff midseason. Last year, offensive coordinator Ken Zampese was fired after only two games. Lewis is expected to assume the Bengals' defensive coordinator responsibilities.

This season, the Bengals have allowed opponents to score an average of 32 points per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL. On Sunday, they allowed the Saints to score 51 points and tally 509 total yards.

Cincinnati had given up 45 points to the Chiefs and 34 to the Buccaneers in their two games entering the contest.

Lewis will address the media during his weekly press conference at 3 p.m. ET.