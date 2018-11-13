Le'Veon Bell will not report to the Steelers on Tuesday ahead of a deadline to maintain eligibility to play this season, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Since Bell did not report, the two-time All-Pro running back will not be eligible to play the remainder of the season. He will become an unrestricted free agent this winter.

Bell, 26, has been in the middle of a long contract dispute with the team. He has sat out the entire regular season and not signed his franchise tender for the season. The 26-year-old was set to make $14.5 million this season, but he has lost $855,529 for very week he's missed so far

Schefter reported this weekend Bell would likely not rejoin the team by the Tuesday 4 p.m. ET deadline. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Steelers wanted Bell to return to the club, but as of this weekend, the team was no longer expecting him back. According to Rapoport, Bell decided instead to wait until free agency before signing a new contract.

Bell was spotted in Pittsburgh last week which led to optimism that he might sign his tender. He also posted a pair of upside-down tweets addressing his holdout.

The Steelers are 6-2-1 this season after beating the Panthers 52–21 on Thursday.