The latest installment of the Le'Veon Bell holdout saga took a 180-degree turn on Wednesday.

This weekend, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Bell's holdout when he told ESPN's Dianna Russini during a pregame interview that Pittsburgh needs "volunteers, not hostages." The next day, Bell cryptically announced on Twitter that he was leaving Miami.

READ: Steelers OL David DeCastro: 'It Doesn't Matter' If Le'Veon Bell Reports

On Wednesday, Bell was reportedly spotted playing a game of pickup basketball in a Pittsburgh gym. A few hours later, he sent out a pair of cryptic tweets.

The catch: Bell's tweets were written in upside down script.

˙˙˙ɯǝɥʇ uo ʎןɹɐǝןɔ s’ʇɐɥʇ &˙˙˙sǝuıן ǝɥʇ uǝǝʍʇǝq pɐǝɹ ʎןdɯıs ʇsnظ oʇ ǝɯıʇ ǝɥʇ ǝʞɐʇ ʇ’uop ǝןdoǝd ʇsoɯ ʇnq˙˙˙op p’noʎ ʇɐɥʍ ʇ’usı sıɥʇ ǝqʎɐɯ ǝsnɐɔǝq suoısıɔǝp ʎɯ ɟɟo ǝɯ ǝbpnظ ʇ’uop˙˙˙buıop ɯ’ı ʇɐɥʍ ʇnoqɐ pǝıɹɹoʍ & ǝɟıן ʎɯ uo uoıuıdo uɐ sɐɥ ʎpoqʎɹǝʌǝ ʇnoqɐ ʇsnظ — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 7, 2018

ʇuıod ʎɯ pǝʌoɹd ǝʌ’noʎ 'buıʎɐs ɯ’ı ʇɐɥʍ ʇno ǝɹnbıɟ oʇ ǝɯıʇ ǝɥʇ buıpuıɟ ʎןןɐǝɹ ǝɹ’noʎ ɟı osןɐ˙˙˙poıɹǝd 'sɹǝǝd ʎɯ ɟo ʇsǝɹ ǝɥʇ puɐ 'ʎןıɯɐɟ 'ɟןǝsʎɯ ɹoɟ ʇɥbıɹ sı ǝʌǝıןǝq ı ʇɐɥʍ ɹoɟ buızıboןodɐ ʇou ɯ’ı — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 7, 2018

The question most are pondering is what could these tweets possibly mean? Sports Illustrated's social media staff graciously took time to flip Bell's upside-down messages to right side up, as you can see below.

Here are Le'Veon Bell's latest tweets, right side up pic.twitter.com/x2mKEFhayC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 8, 2018

But even with that, we understand that some of you may still find the messages difficult to read, so we've translated them both here!

"Just about everybody has an opinion on my life & worried about what I'm doing... don't judge me off my decisions because maybe this isn't what you'd do... but most people don't take the time to just simply read between the lines... & that's clearly on them..."

"I'm not apologizing for what I believe is right for myself, family, and the rest of my peers, period... also if you're really finding the time to figure out what I'm saying, you've proved my point."

So, there you have it. I'm not sure what point Bell is making here that I'm proving by taking the time to decode his upside down tweets (perhaps, Chad Johnson, an upside-down tweet veteran, can explain), but the Steelers face the Panthers on Thursday Night Football, and it's very unclear if he'll rejoin the team by then.

Bell isn't expected to play against Carolina, but hey! ouǝ ɔɐu ɥodǝ!