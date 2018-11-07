Le'Veon Bell's Upside-Down Tweets Flipped Right Side Up

In the latest installment of the Le'Veon Bell holdout saga, the Steelers running back sent out a pair of upside down messages on Twitter. 

By Kaelen Jones
November 07, 2018

The latest installment of the Le'Veon Bell holdout saga took a 180-degree turn on Wednesday.

This weekend, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Bell's holdout when he told ESPN's Dianna Russini during a pregame interview that Pittsburgh needs "volunteers, not hostages." The next day, Bell cryptically announced on Twitter that he was leaving Miami.

READ: Steelers OL David DeCastro: 'It Doesn't Matter' If Le'Veon Bell Reports

On Wednesday, Bell was reportedly spotted playing a game of pickup basketball in a Pittsburgh gym. A few hours later, he sent out a pair of cryptic tweets.

The catch: Bell's tweets were written in upside down script.

The question most are pondering is what could these tweets possibly mean? Sports Illustrated's social media staff graciously took time to flip Bell's upside-down messages to right side up, as you can see below.

But even with that, we understand that some of you may still find the messages difficult to read, so we've translated them both here!

"Just about everybody has an opinion on my life & worried about what I'm doing... don't judge me off my decisions because maybe this isn't what you'd do... but most people don't take the time to just simply read between the lines... & that's clearly on them..."

"I'm not apologizing for what I believe is right for myself, family, and the rest of my peers, period... also if you're really finding the time to figure out what I'm saying, you've proved my point."

So, there you have it. I'm not sure what point Bell is making here that I'm proving by taking the time to decode his upside down tweets (perhaps, Chad Johnson, an upside-down tweet veteran, can explain), but the Steelers face the Panthers on Thursday Night Football, and it's very unclear if he'll rejoin the team by then.

Bell isn't expected to play against Carolina, but hey! ouǝ ɔɐu ɥodǝ!

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)