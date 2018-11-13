You will never guess who the No. 1 team in this latest edition of The MMQB NFL Power Rankings Poll is. A couple hints: They were the unanimous No. 1 last week. They won by 37 points on the road on Sunday. They neither lost one of their most valuable position players nor got de-pantsed as a touchdown favorite. Give up? The Saints! The answer is the Saints.

New Orleans is the NFL’s best team at the moment, and it’s not all that close. So let’s move on to a more interesting discussion: Who is the worst team in the NFL right now? You might reflexively say the Raiders based on the practice squad-caliber roster they’re rolling out on a weekly basis. But don’t forget about the Jets, who just got out-classed by the Matt Barkley-led Bills. The good news? This week’s voters were in full agreement about who’s No. 32. The unanimous answer? You’ll have to do the work to find out—and by “work,” I mean scroll on your computer or swipe on your phone until you reach the bottom of this column.

This week's voters:

Andy Benoit, Staff Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Robert Klemko, Staff Writer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer



1. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-1)

Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 256

Highest-place vote: First (everybody!)

Last week: Win at Cincinnati, 51-14

Next week: vs. Philadelphia

(tie)2. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-1)

Last Week’s rank: 4

Points in poll: 244

Highest-place vote: Second (4)

Lowest-place vote: Third (4)

Last week: Win vs. Arizona, 26-14

Next week: vs. Los Angeles Rams (in Mexico City)

(tie)2. LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-1)

Last Week’s rank: 3

Points in poll: 244

Highest-place vote: Second (4)

Lowest-place vote: Third (4)

Last week: Win vs. Seattle, 36-31

Next week: vs. Kansas City (in Mexico City)

4. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (6-2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 6

Points in poll: 225

Highest-place vote: Fourth (4)

Lowest-place vote: Sixth (3)

Last week: Win vs. Carolina, 52-21

Next week: at Jacksonville

5. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-3)

Last Week’s rank: 2

Points in poll: 223

Highest-place vote: Fourth (2)

Lowest-place vote: Sixth (3)

Last week: Loss at Tennessee, 34-10

Next week: Bye

6. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-3-1)

Last Week’s rank: 8

Points in poll: 213

Highest-place vote: Fourth (2)

Lowest-place vote: Ninth (2)

Last week: Bye

Next week: at Chicago

7. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-2)

Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 211

Highest-place vote: Fifth (2)

Lowest-place vote: 10th

Last week: Win at Oakland, 20-6

Next week: vs. Denver

8. GREEN BAY PACKERS (4-4-1)

Last Week’s rank: 11

Points in poll: 199

Highest-place vote: Seventh (2)

Lowest-place vote: 11th

Last week: Win vs. Miami, 31-12

Next week: at Seattle

9. CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-3)

Last Week’s rank: 5

Points in poll: 187

Highest-place vote: Seventh (2)

Lowest-place vote: 16th

Last week: Loss at Pittsburgh, 52-21

Next week: at Detroit

10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-5)

Last Week’s rank: 9

Points in poll: 181

Highest-place vote: Ninth (4)

Lowest-place vote: 16th

Last week: Loss vs. Dallas, 27-20

Next week: at New Orleans

11. TENNESSEE TITANS (5-4)

Last Week’s rank: 19

Points in poll: 172

Highest-place vote: 10th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 15th

Last week: Win vs. New England, 34-10

Next week: at Indianapolis

12. HOUSTON TEXANS (6-3)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 164

Highest-place vote: 11th

Lowest-place vote: 14th

Last week: Bye

Next week: at Washington

13. CHICAGO BEARS (6-3)

Last Week’s rank: 13

Points in poll: 163

Highest-place vote: Eighth

Lowest-place vote: 16th (2)

Last week: Win vs. Detroit, 34-22

Next week: at Minnesota

14. ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)

Last Week’s rank: 12

Points in poll: 143

Highest-place vote: 12th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 18th (2)

Last week: Loss at Cleveland, 28-16

Next week: vs. Dallas

(tie)15. DALLAS COWBOYS (4-5)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 139

Highest-place vote: 14th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 18th (2)

Last week: Win at Philadelphia, 27-20

Next week: at Atlanta

(tie)15. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (6-3)

Last Week’s rank: 16

Points in poll: 139

Highest-place vote: 11th

Lowest-place vote: 19th (2)

Last week: Win at Tampa Bay, 16-3

Next week: vs. Houston

17. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4-5)

Last Week’s rank: 15

Points in poll: 134

Highest-place vote: 12th

Lowest-place vote: 19th

Last week: Loss at Los Angeles Rams, 36-31

Next week: vs. Green Bay

18. BALTIMORE RAVENS (4-5)

Last Week’s rank: 17

Points in poll: 133

Highest-place vote: 12th

Lowest-place vote: 19th

Last week: Bye

Next week: vs. Cincinnati

19. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4-5)

Last Week’s rank: 22

Points in poll: 111

Highest-place vote: 15th

Lowest-place vote: 21st (3)

Last week: Win vs. Jacksonville, 29-26

Next week: vs. Tennessee

20. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-6)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 108

Highest-place vote: 15th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 25th

Last week: Loss at Indianapolis, 29-26

Next week: vs. Pittsburgh

21. CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-4)

Last Week’s rank: 14

Points in poll: 92

Highest-place vote: 20th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 23rd

Last week: Loss vs. New Orleans, 51-14

Next week: at Baltimore

22. DETROIT LIONS (3-6)

Last Week’s rank: 23

Points in poll: 90

Highest-place vote: 20th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 24th (2)

Last week: Loss at Chicago, 34-22

Next week: vs. Carolina

23. MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-5)

Last Week’s rank: 20

Points in poll: 87

Highest-place vote: 20th

Lowest-place vote: 23rd (4)

Last week: Loss at Green Bay, 31-12

Next week: Bye

24. DENVER BRONCOS (3-6)

Last Week’s rank: 24

Points in poll: 67

Highest-place vote: 23rd

Lowest-place vote: 26th

Last week: Bye

Next week: at Los Angeles Chargers

25. CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-6-1)

Last Week’s rank: 29

Points in poll: 63

Highest-place vote: 21st

Lowest-place vote: 27th (4)

Last week: Win vs. Atlanta, 28-16

Next week: Bye

26. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-6)

Last Week’s rank: 25

Points in poll: 60

Highest-place vote: 24th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 30th

Last week: Loss vs. Washington, 16-3

Next week: at New York Giants

27. NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7)

Last Week’s rank: 30

Points in poll: 52

Highest-place vote: 26th (4)

Lowest-place vote: 27th (4)

Last week: Win at San Francisco, 27-23

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay

28. ARIZONA CARDINALS (2-7)

Last Week’s rank: 28

Points in poll: 36

Highest-place vote: 28th (5)

Lowest-place vote: 30th

Last week: Loss at Kansas City, 26-14

Next week: vs. Oakland

29. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-8)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 33

Highest-place vote: 28th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 30th

Last week: Loss vs. New York Giants, 27-23

Next week: Bye

30. BUFFALO BILLS (3-7)

Last Week’s rank: 31

Points in poll: 31

Highest-place vote: 28th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 30th

Last week: Win at New York Jets, 41-10

Next week: Bye

31. NEW YORK JETS (3-7)

Last Week’s rank: 26

Points in poll: 16

Highest-place vote: 31st (everybody!)

Last week: Loss vs. Buffalo, 41-10

Next week: Bye

32. OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-8)

Last Week’s rank: 32

Points in poll: 8

Highest-place vote: 32nd (everybody!)

Last week: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 20-6

Next week: at Arizona

