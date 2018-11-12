Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kupp sustained the injury to his left knee during a non-contact play in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 36-31 win against the Seahawks. He was helped to the locker room following the incident. After the game, head coach Sean McVay deemed the injury as "not good."

Kupp previously injured the knee against the Broncos in Week 6, but after being carted off, he returned to the contest.

In his second NFL season, Kupp logged 35 receptions for 527 yards and six touchdowns. He missed one game earlier this season due to a concussion.