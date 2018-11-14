Watch: Steelers Raid Le'Veon Bell's Locker After He Fails to Report

The Steelers might as well be the Buccaneers.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 14, 2018

The Steelers might as well be the Buccaneers with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.

Le'Veon Bell did not report to the Steelers on Tuesday ahead of the deadline for the two-time All-Pro running back to maintain eligibility to play this season.

Bell will not return to the Steelers this season after failing to report and will become an unrestricted free agent this winter– which left his locker stuffed with goodies to raid.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Ed Bouchette originally reported players took off Bell's nameplate and then "plundered" items left in his locker.

Soon a video of the treasures emerged, including a nice pair of Jordan cleats that linebacker Bud Dupree claimed. But don't worry, Dupree thanked Bell for the gift.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported a mix tape titled "Le'Veon Bell #1" was also found in the locker. To be fair, Fowler said the raid seemed more playful than mean, but you have to wonder if Steelers players began thinking about the locker room spoils during Bell's holdout.

Arrgh matey.

