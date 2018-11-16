As wildfires continue to ravage California, the Rams are dedicating Monday night's game to the city of Los Angeles.

The team made the announcement Friday with a heartfelt statement that said everyone is "united by common ambition and uncommon resilience."

"When something hurts one of us, it hurts all of us," the statement said. "And we respond, together."

"So to those who have suffered and lost. To those who opened their doors, who provided shelter, food, and hope. To the neighbors who embraced strangers, and stretched out hands. To every first responder who risked their lives, and gave their all for something greater. Monday is for you. You are Los Angeles. We are Los Angeles."

The Rams also printed the message in a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times.

The past two weeks have been especially difficult in Los Angeles and the state of California. The city mourned the loss of 12 people after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7. The following day wildfires broke out in Northern and Southern California. More than 600 people have gone missing and the death toll has risen to 66 between the two fires. The Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles County and Ventura County has burned over 98,000 acres, according to CBS News.

The Rams announced Tuesday that they are giving complimentary tickets to Monday night's game to thousands of first responders and people impacted by the recent tragedies. On Thursday, the Rams teamed up with the United Way and local news stations to raise $1.1 million in a telethon for fire victims.

Monday night's game between the Rams (9–1) and Chiefs (9–1) was originally supposed to be held in Mexico City, but it was moved to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN's Monday Night Football.