Report: Redskins Sign Mark Sanchez as Backup Quarterback for Colt McCoy

Mark Sanchez last played in a game in 2016 when he was with the Cowboys.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 19, 2018

The Redskins are turning to Mark Sanchez as Colt McCoy's backup quarterback option, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Washington is in need of another quarterback after starter Alex Smith went down with a broken fibula and tibia in Sunday's loss to the Texans. Smith is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Sanchez signed with the Bears last season and spent the entire year focusing on being a mentor for then-rookie Mitchell Trubisky. Prior to that, he spent a year with the Cowboys where he went 10-for-18 on pass attempts for 93 yards and two interceptions.

The USC product spent the first four years of his career as the starter for the Jets, where he helped the team reach back-to-back AFC championship games in first two seasons. After he left New York, Sanchez spent two seasons with the Eagles.

For his career, he is a 56.7% passer and he has 86 touchdowns and 86 interceptions.

Washington is 6-4 this season and first in the NFC East. It will play the second-place Cowboys on the road on Thanksgiving, and then face the Eagles and Giants in the weeks after.

