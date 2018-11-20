Report: Broncos Waive CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones

Jones appeared in seven games and logged two starts for the Broncos this season.

By Kaelen Jones
November 20, 2018

The Broncos have waived veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones, 35, signed a one-year deal with Denver in August. He appeared in seven games this season, making two starts. Jones also served as a return specialist for the Broncos, fielding 10 punts for 25 return yards and four kickoffs for 85 yards.

On Tuesday, Jones took to Instagram to apparently express his gratitude for his short stint in Denver.

Jones is in his 12th NFL season. Prior to signing with the Broncos, Jones spent eight seasons with the Bengals.

Since being selected by the Titans with the sixth in the 2005 NFL draft, Jones has been named to one Pro Bowl (2015) and garnered one All-Pro First Team honor (2014).

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)