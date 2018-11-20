The Broncos have waived veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones, 35, signed a one-year deal with Denver in August. He appeared in seven games this season, making two starts. Jones also served as a return specialist for the Broncos, fielding 10 punts for 25 return yards and four kickoffs for 85 yards.

On Tuesday, Jones took to Instagram to apparently express his gratitude for his short stint in Denver.

Jones is in his 12th NFL season. Prior to signing with the Broncos, Jones spent eight seasons with the Bengals.

Since being selected by the Titans with the sixth in the 2005 NFL draft, Jones has been named to one Pro Bowl (2015) and garnered one All-Pro First Team honor (2014).