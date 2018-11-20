The Rams beat the Chiefs 54–51 in an offensive showdown Monday night.

The win gave Los Angeles a respite from the awful news of the past few weeks. The city mourned the loss of 12 people after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7. Then the following day, wildfires broke out in Northern and Southern California. The death toll has risen to at least 79 people, while nearly 700 remain missing.

The Rams had previously dedicated the game to the city and people, and the team gave complimentary tickets to thousands of first responders and people impacted by the recent tragedies. Last week, the Rams teamed up with the United Way and local news stations to raise $1.1 million in a telethon for fire victims.

But a close-fought win gave the city something to celebrate.

Following the game, quarterback Jared Goff and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth met with families of the victims of the Borderline Bar shooting.

This one was for you, LA. @JaredGoff16 + @awhitworth77 share the win with families of the victims from the Borderline shooting. #LATogether pic.twitter.com/mFPBgVC54E — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 20, 2018

The Rams (10–1) next face the Lions on Dec. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.