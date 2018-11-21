Adrian Peterson said he still uses physical forms of punishment to discipline his children during an interview with Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.

Four years ago, Peterson used a switch—a thin branch used for corporal punishment—to discipline his then four-year-old son, leaving the child with bruises, welts and cuts on his legs, back, arms, buttocks and scrotum. Peterson was charged by police with reckless or negligent injury to a child, and testified before a grand jury. He was eventually indicted after appearing in the 2014 NFL season-opener, and was additionally suspended by the league for the rest of the season.

Peterson has since maintained that he is not a child abuser, releasing a statement in which he said, “I am not a perfect parent, but I am, without a doubt, not a child abuser.” He doubled-down on the sentiment once again in Wednesday's story.

"I had to discipline my son and spank him the other day with a belt," Peterson told Bleacher Report. "There's different ways I discipline my kids. I didn't let that change me."

Peterson said that he doesn't use a switch "nine times out of 10" when punishing his kids. Instead, he will sometimes take away their electornics, place them on timeout, or have them do wall squats.

"My kids love me. When they want something, they come ask dad," Peterson said. "They enjoy being around me."

Peterson, 33, is in the midst of a renaissance season in Washington. The four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 723 yards (seventh in NFL) and six touchdowns through 10 games after a tumutluous 2017 campaign. Last year, he rushed for just 529 yards between stints with the Saints and Cardinals.