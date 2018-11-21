Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills continued to show support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick by wearing a "Bring Back Kap" shirt Wednesday.

Stills explained his reason for wearing the shirt in a video tweeted out by ESPN's Cameron Wolfe from Miami's locker room.

"It's truly important to me to continue to stand up for Kap because injustice to one person is injustice to all of us," Stills said. "If they'll do that to him, they'll do that to any of us."

"I continue to stand up for Kap," he added. "He's a great player, he's a good person. He deserves to be in this league. He's a good quarterback."

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling to protest police brutality and social injustice during the playing of the national anthem at NFL games. Dozens of other NFL players joined Kaepernick and the protests grew in 2017.

The quarterback filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion in October 2017 after another team did not pick him up amid the protest controversy. Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract in March 2017 and became a free agent. He won the summary judgement phase of his collusion case in August.

Stills continues to protest this season, with Kapernick tweeting his support of the receiver and teammate Albert Wilson's actions in September. Last year, Stills and several Miami players wore "#ImWithKap" shirts before a Week 3 game against the Jets to support Kaepernick.

On Wednesday, Stills also told Wolfe that he stays in contact with Kapernick, who is "ready" if a team calls him.

"The message is that he's staying ready," Stills said. "He's ready for whatever team calls him, whenever his number is called and for us to continue to keep the good fight and know we got each other's back."