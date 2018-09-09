Dolphins receivers Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills were the only NFL players to kneel during the national anthem on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but they still received some noteworthy support.

Colin Kaepernick tweeted his appreciation for the wideout's gesture, writing in part, "My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!"

My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward!



“Love is at the root of our resistance!”✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2kSsX4s7EU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 9, 2018

Kaepernick began his protest of racial injustice during the national anthem in August 2016, joined by teammate Eric Reid shortly after. Reid also supported Wilson and Stills via Twitter on Sunday.

Reid and Kaepernick are both currently NFL free agents. Kaepernick last played in 2016, while Reid tallied 52 tackles and two interceptions for the 49ers last season.