The Cowboys have been in a celebratory mood during Thursday night's Thanksgiving game against the Redskins. RB Ezekiel Elliott and QB Dak Prescott kept the fun going with some antics early in the fourth quarter.

Prescott scrambled up the middle to score on a five-yard run, increasing the Cowboys' lead to 31–13 over the Redskins. Elliott then picked up his quarterback and dropped him in the Salvation Army red kettle behind the end zone. However, Prescott was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

At the start of the game, Elliott put Dallas on the board first with a 16-yard touchdown run and celebrated by dropping $21 in the kettle. Elliott infamously jumped into the kettle in a December 2016 game, getting flagged for the antics.