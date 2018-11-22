Watch: Ezekiel Elliott Celebrates TD by Dropping Money into Salvation Army Kettle

Screenshot/Twitter

Zeke is in the giving spirit.

By Jenna West
November 22, 2018

The holiday season is here and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is already in the giving spirit.

The Cowboys scored first in Thursday's game as Elliott rushed up the left side past Washington Redskins defenders on a 16-yard touchdown run. After scoring, Elliott approached a man standing behind the end zone who handed him $21. Elliott showed the bills to the camera before dropping them into the Salvation Army's red kettle.

Elliott famously jumped into the charity's kettle after scoring a touchdown in a December 2016 game. While fans and Elliott certainly enjoyed his antics, he was flagged afterward.

More NFL

