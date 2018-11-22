Watch: Redskins' Jordan Reed Takes Controversial Helmet Hit Late in Loss to Cowboys

Washington was trying to complete a comeback against the Cowboys Thursday, but the team's chances were shot after this controversial no-call.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 22, 2018

With time running down in Thursday's game between the Redskins and Cowboys, Washington looked to erase an 11-point deficit to tie the game.

Colt McCoy had the Redskins at the Dallas 13-yard line with less than a minute and a half to go. Facing a third-and-three, McCoy went to tight end Jordan Reed, but the pass was broken up to bring on fourth down.

On the play, Reed took a shot right to his helmet that appeared to be a penalty to many who were watching. Cowboys safety Xavier Woods is the one who made contact with Reed right after he brought the ball in.

Washington made a field goal on the next play to make the score 31-23, but was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.

Dallas won the game and the two teams are now tied atop the NFC East at 6-5.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)