With time running down in Thursday's game between the Redskins and Cowboys, Washington looked to erase an 11-point deficit to tie the game.

Colt McCoy had the Redskins at the Dallas 13-yard line with less than a minute and a half to go. Facing a third-and-three, McCoy went to tight end Jordan Reed, but the pass was broken up to bring on fourth down.

On the play, Reed took a shot right to his helmet that appeared to be a penalty to many who were watching. Cowboys safety Xavier Woods is the one who made contact with Reed right after he brought the ball in.

Jordan Reed has every right to be furious, clear hit to the helmet and it goes uncalled. Has to be frustrating, especially for a guy with a history of concussions. pic.twitter.com/v6EBmS2qNW — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 23, 2018

Washington made a field goal on the next play to make the score 31-23, but was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.

Dallas won the game and the two teams are now tied atop the NFC East at 6-5.