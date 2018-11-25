Baker Mayfield woke up feeling dangerous once again on Sunday, and the Browns' offense did as well in Cleveland's 35-20 victory over the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Browns torched their AFC North rival with 28 points in the first half—the first time the've done so since 1991—burying the Bengals in the opening 30 minutes. Cleveland won its second-straight game on Sunday, the first time doing so since 2014. And for the first time in a long time, things are looking up in the Land.

Mayfield was dominant on Sunday, living up to his billing as the No. 1 overall draft pick. The Oklahoma product sliced and diced Cincinnati, completing 19-of-26 passing, throwing for 258 yards and four touchdowns. Mayfield also became the first Browns QB to win back-to-back games since Brian Hoyer in 2014. Eight Browns caught a pass, with a trio of youngsters—tight end David Njoku, wideout Antonio Callaway and running back Nick Chubb—registering receiving touchdowns. Chubb provided the highlight of the afternoon, snagging a wheel route over the helmet of a Cincy defender.

Much was made about Hue Jackson facing his old team on Sunday, bringing intel about the young Browns offense to Marvin Lewis and Cincinnati. But the head coach who went 3–36 in three seasons with Cleveland couldn't best his former players, and Cleveland looks far better after moving on from Jackson. At least Jackson earned a nice souvenir on the sideline.

This Randall handoff HAS ME DEAD lol. pic.twitter.com/f9Gl84aTIc — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) November 25, 2018

Cleveland is likely out of the AFC playoff race at 3-6-1. But with Mayfield and a bevy of young weapons in tow, the Browns finally look to be on the right track, and should be dangerous in the AFC North in 2019 and beyond.