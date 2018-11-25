Watch: Browns' Damarious Randall Gives Intercepted Ball to Former Coach Hue Jackson

The Browns seem to be doing just fine without their former coach.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 25, 2018

Hue Jackson is probably not having the best time coaching against his former team.

The Bengals hired the former Browns coach as a special assistant earlier this month, and naturally people circled the Week 12 matchup between Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Based on his reaction after intercepting Andy Dalton in the second quarter, one might think Browns safety Damarious Randall was one of the people who marked the date.

Randall ran out of bounds after getting the turnover, and while on the Bengals' sideline, Randall gave the ball to his former coach.

That was Randall's third pick of the season. His first two came when Jackson was Cleveland's coach.

