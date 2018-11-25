Cam Newton Rocks 'Creed' Cleats For Panthers' Matchup vs. Seahawks

Newton and the Panthers are fifth in the NFC entering Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 25, 2018

Panthers QB Cam Newton is known for his sartorial exploits, and his flashy outfits extended to his feet this weekend. The stylish QB is rocking Under Armour "Creed" cleats before the Panthers face the Seahawks in Carolina. 

Creed II was released in theatres on Nov. 21. Newton's footwear features a red-white-and-blue cleat on his left foot and a black-and-white cleat on the right. 

Check out Newton's kicks below:

Newton and the Panthers will host Seattle on Sunday. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

