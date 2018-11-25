Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers set an NFL record with most consecutive completions to start a game during Los Angeles' 45-10 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Rivers connected on each of his first 25 pass atttempts, breaking the single-game consecutive completions record to start a game previously set by Mark Brunell, who completed 22 straight passes in 2006. He also tied Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill's record of 25 straight completions at any point in a game.

Rivers finished 28-of-29 for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is in the midst of what's been one of his most accurate seasons to date. He entered Sunday having completed 67% of his throws, which would mark his most accurate campaign since completing 69.5% of his attempts in 2013.

With the victory, the Chargers improved to 8-3 on the season. They will face the Steelers next week on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.