The only thing that makes a fake field goal better is when that fake field goal also leads to a Big Guy Touchdown. The Steelers nailed that approach Sunday.

Trailing 10-3 with only three seconds left in the first half against the Broncos, Pittsburgh lined up for a field goal on a fourth-and-goal after failing to get into the end zone on the three previous plays.

Instead of taking the kick to trim the deficit to four, the Steelers ran a direct snap to kicker Chris Boswell, who already had one field goal blocked earlier in the game. Boswell went to his right and found offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva wide open for the game-tying touchdown.

This was a big play for the Steelers who, in addition to the blocked field goal, also missed out on a scoring opportunity when they fumbled the ball out of the end zone when it looked like they had a touchdown.