The Steelers were on the verge of scoring the first touchdown in Sunday's game against the Broncos, but turned the ball over instead.

After getting a field goal blocked on its first drive, Pittsburgh fell behind 3-0 in the first quarter following a Denver field goal.

Ben Roethlisberger had the Steelers marching down the field when he connected with tight end Xavier Grimble on a third-and-one on the first play of the second quarter for an easy first down in the red zone. As Grimble ran toward the end zone after the catch, it appeared he was going to score.

However, as Grimble got to the goal line, Broncos safety Will Parks hit hit him and forced a fumble. Not only did Parks stop the score, he made Grimble fumble it out of the end zone, giving Denver the ball at its own 20 on a touchback.

That was the first fumble Parks forced this season and Grimble's first fumble of his career.