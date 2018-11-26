Leonard Fournette Suspended One Game Following Jags-Bills Brawl

Fournette was ejected in the third quarter along with Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson.

By Michael Shapiro
November 26, 2018

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was suspended for one game on Monday for "violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules," the NFL announced.

Fournette was ejected from Sunday's contest against the Bills after running off the sidelines and into a brawl in the left corner of the end zone in the third quarter. Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson was also ejected. 

The LSU product will miss Jacksonville's Week 13 contest vs. Indianapolis. He will be eligible to return to the field when the Jaguars face the Titans on Dec. 6.

It's been a frustrating 2018 season for both Fournette and the Jaguars offense. The former No. 4 overall pick has appeared in just five games, rushing for 314 yards. Jacksonville ranks No. 28 in the NFL in points per game, losing to Buffalo 24-21 on Sunday.


