The Texans will aim to extend their seven-game winning streak when they host the Titans in an AFC South rivalry match on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Reliant Stadium in Houston in scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Texans (7–3, 1st in AFC South) enter the contest coming off a 23–21 victory over Washington last weekend. Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 16 of 24 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. Houston boasts one of the league's top defensive units, headlined by All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt, whose 10 sacks is tied for 10th in the league. The Texans relinquish an average of 330.5 total yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

The Titans (5–5, 3rd in AFC South) are coming off a bye week. They most recently suffered a 38–10 loss against the Colts, which halted a two-game winning streak. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert replaced Marcus Mariota, who reaggravated an elbow injury that has hampered the former first-round pick throughout a the season. The Titans announced Mariota is expected to start Monday's contest. Tennesse also boasts one of the better defenses in the league, allowing an average of 334.9 yards per game (10th).

The two teams previously met this season in Week 2. The Titans won the game 20–17 behind Gabbert, who threw for 117 yards and a touchdown while starting in place of an injured Mariota.

How to watch Monday's game

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.