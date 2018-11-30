A video that appears to show Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February was published by TMZ Sports on Friday.

In the video, Hunt is seen arguing with a woman in the hotel's hallway before shoving her. The woman hits him in the face before Hunt starts to act even more belligerent. After friends try to hold back Hunt, he pushes one of them into the woman, causing both individuals to fall. The woman takes a few moments before getting up off the ground. She decides to crouch down on the ground, only for Hunt to walk over and kick her.

Police were called to the hotel but no one was arrested and no charges were filed. It is unclear whether the NFL or the Chiefs tried to pursue hotel surveillance footage of the incident, which was initially reported in February.

Warning: The video below contains graphic content.

The woman, Abigail Ottinger, a 19-year-old Kent State student, claimed that she spent a night on a party bus going to Cleveland bars with a group of Hunt's friends, according to a police report obtained by Cleveland.com in February. Afterward, she and a friend were kicked out of Hunt's apartment. She told police Hunt "shoved and pushed her" at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday when the two women did not leave the hallway. The police report said Ottinger suffered abrasions to her knee and hand and a scratch on her chest.

Another woman who was part of Hunt's group claimed that Ottinger hit her in the face when she left the room, according to Cleveland.com.

One of Hunt's friends claimed that Hunt went to bed after they kicked the women out of the apartment after learning they were 19. The friend told police that the women called him and Hunt racial slurs after they were asked to leave, according to Cleveland.com.

Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing yards last season, was never suspended by the NFL for the incident.