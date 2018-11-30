Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was reportedly sent home from the team facility on Friday after video surfaced that appeared to show the star running back attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports.

Hunt was seen leaving the facility just 20 minutes after TMZ Sports released footage from the hotel, where Hunt was involved in an incident last February.

The video shows Hunt arguing with a woman, Abigail Ottinger, a 19-year-old Kent State student, in the hotel's hallway. During the altercation, Hunt is seen shoving Ottinger, who hits him in the face. After friends try to hold back Hunt, he pushes one of them into Ottinger, causing both individuals to fall. Later in the video when Ottinger is crouched on the ground after trying to get up, Hunt is seen kicking her.

Police were called to the hotel but no one was arrested and no charges were filed. The kick from Hunt, which is shown in the video, was reportedly not included in police reports by either party.

Graziano reports Hunt could be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List following the release of the video.

Persuant to the NFL's personal conduct policy, "A player who is placed on the Commissioner Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but with the club's permission he may be present at the club's facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities."

For those interested, the timeline on Hunt:



1:00 - Chiefs end practice



1:30 - Hunt briefly enters the locker room then exits during player availability



1:40 - TMZ video drops



2:00 - Hunt leaves the facility in his vehicle https://t.co/WpTvbI5yeH — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) November 30, 2018

It is unclear whether the NFL or the Chiefs tried to pursue hotel surveillance footage of the incident, which was initially reported in February. Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing yards last season and reached the Pro Bowl in his rookie season, was never suspended by the NFL for the incident.

The Chiefs have not issued a statement in response to Friday's developments.