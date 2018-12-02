Bears coach Matt Nagy has been lauded for being one of the NFL's leading offensive innovators. But during Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Nagy and Chicago turned back the clock.

With the scored tied, 7-7, and less than four minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Bears set up at New York's one-yard line facing fourth-and-goal. But instead of dialing up a flashy misdirection play, Nagy had Chicago defensive tackle Akiem Hicks enter the backfield.

Moments later, Hicks was in the end zone, giving the Bears a 14–7 lead.

The play was reminiscent of William "The Refrigerator" Perry's touchdown plunges during the 1980s.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, during Nagy's first team meeting, he acknowledged Chicago's storied history. He backed it up here, paying homage to the team's past.