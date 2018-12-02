Watch: Bears DT Akiem Hicks Scores Touchdown as Chicago Pays Homage to 'The Fridge'

The Bears turned back the clock to get ahead against the Giants.

By Kaelen Jones
December 02, 2018

Bears coach Matt Nagy has been lauded for being one of the NFL's leading offensive innovators. But during Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Nagy and Chicago turned back the clock.

With the scored tied, 7-7, and less than four minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Bears set up at New York's one-yard line facing fourth-and-goal. But instead of dialing up a flashy misdirection play, Nagy had Chicago defensive tackle Akiem Hicks enter the backfield.

Moments later, Hicks was in the end zone, giving the Bears a 14–7 lead.

The play was reminiscent of William "The Refrigerator" Perry's touchdown plunges during the 1980s.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, during Nagy's first team meeting, he acknowledged Chicago's storied history. He backed it up here, paying homage to the team's past.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)