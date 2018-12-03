Tom Brady Jokes He’s Retiring After Reaching 1,000 Yards Rushing

Tom Brady finally checked an important item off his career bucket list: 1,000 rushing yards. 

By Dan Gartland
December 03, 2018

Tom Brady entered Sunday’s game against the Vikings with 995 rushing yards in his career and with a five-yard scamper in the first quarter found himself sitting at 1,000 yards on the dot. Not wanting to dip back down into triple digits, Brady decided to take a step forward before taking the game-ending kneel-down—and he made sure the officials correctly spotted the ball. 

Brady followed up on Monday with a video announcing that he was retiring because he had finally reached the 1,000-yard plateau. 

View this post on Instagram

W

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Clearly, Brady was keenly aware of how close he was to his first major rushing milestone. He’s also nearing a major passing milestone, just 499 yards shy of 70,000 for his career. If he starts throwing every pass out of bounds at that point we’ll know he’s really serious about this round number thing. 

