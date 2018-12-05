Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Wednesday that he has a "strong" feeling that quarterback Mitch Trubisky will play in the team's upcoming Sunday Night Football game against the Rams.

“I feel strong that he will play, but I’ve got to see more,” Nagy said. “I feel good about it. I hope so, and I’m anxious to get him out there and see him throw the ball around in practice with the guys and evaluate him off of that.”

Trubisky has missed Chicago's last two games with a right shoulder injury that he suffered during the Bears' Nov. 18 game against the Vikings. He has not participated in a full practice since the injury, which prompted Nagy's decision to wait through the week to see how his star quarterback performs as he returns to practice.

The second-season quarterback threw for 2,469 yards this season before he was sidelined by his shoulder injury. He also has 20 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. Chase Daniels' has started under center in his absense, going 1–1 in two starts.

Trubisky said Wednesday that he feels close to 100% but just has to show Nagy that he's ready to return.

"Arm feels really good," Trubisky said. "Just throwing as much as they'll let me and taking care of it. I'm just making sure I'm 100% when I get back out there."

He wants Nagy to see that there are “absolutely no reservations in my game, so that’s when I run, throw, pull it down, I’m just the same guy I was before and even stronger from all of the treatment and exercises I’ve been doing.”

Chicago (8–4) hosts the Rams at Solider Field on Sunday, Dec. 9. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.