Derrick Henry Scores Four Touchdowns for Titans to Take Down Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

Henry tallied 238 yards and four touchdowns in the Titans' Thursday Night Football win.

By Emily Caron
December 06, 2018

Unable to contain Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, the Jaguars fell to the Titans 30–9 in Thursday Night Football. 

Tennessee scored first on a three-yard rush from Henry early in the first quarter. The Jaguars seemed to be getting back in the game after a slow start when they scored a safety to close the first but a 99-yard touchdown run by Henry soon after in the second quarter turned the tide heavily towards the Titans.

A missed extra point was followed by a 33-yard field goal seven minutes later to finish the first half of play, giving Tennessee a 16–2 lead after two.

The Jaguars failed to show up again in the second half, allowing Henry to run for a third touchdown on a 16-yard rush with 6:30 left in the third quarter. Slipping past Jacksonville's lackluster defense less than two minutes later, Henry scored again from 54 yards out.

The Jaguars finally found the end zone late in the third quarter when quarterback Cody Kessler connected with wide receiver Dede Westbrook on a seven-yard pass, but the lone touchdown wasn't enough to overcome Tennessee's lead. 

Henry finished the night with 238 yards—which broke a franchise record for rush yards in a single game, surpassing Chris Johnson's 228 in Week 8, 2009—on 17 carries for four total touchdowns, almost singlehandedly securing another win for the Titans. 

Tennessee (7–6) returns to action after a long week to take on the Giants on Sunday Dec. 16. Jacksonville (4–9) faces the Redskins when they return.

      Double Bogey (+2)