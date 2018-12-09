Kenyan Drake took the second lateral and ran past everyone, including Rob Gronkowski.
Everyone at Hard Rock Stadium and across the nation is still flabbergasted at what happened on the final play between the Dolphins and Patriots.
Down 33-28 with seven seconds remaining, Miami lined up at its 31-yard line for what was likely to be the game's final play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed a pass to receiver Kenny Stills. After dancing with the ball for a second, Stills lateraled to fellow receiver DeVante Parker. Parker took the ball up field a few yards before tossing it back to running back Kenyan Drake.
Drake then put on a show from there. He dashed up the sideline, then cut it back in before making a final sprint toward the pylon with most of the defense behind him. New England's last hope at a stop on the play was tight end Rob Gronkwoski, who fell after slipping while trying to get in position to tackle Drake.
A MIRACLE IN MIAMI— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 9, 2018
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/s7ErGGsJCx
The @MiamiDolphins game-winning 69-yard touchdown on the final play against New England is the longest play from scrimmage to win a game with no time remaining in the fourth quarter since the 1970 merger. pic.twitter.com/EGsZPzqz6P— NFL345 (@NFL345) December 9, 2018
The win moves the Dolphins to 7-6 on the season and drops the Patriots to 9-4.