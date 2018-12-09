Everyone at Hard Rock Stadium and across the nation is still flabbergasted at what happened on the final play between the Dolphins and Patriots.

Down 33-28 with seven seconds remaining, Miami lined up at its 31-yard line for what was likely to be the game's final play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed a pass to receiver Kenny Stills. After dancing with the ball for a second, Stills lateraled to fellow receiver DeVante Parker. Parker took the ball up field a few yards before tossing it back to running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake then put on a show from there. He dashed up the sideline, then cut it back in before making a final sprint toward the pylon with most of the defense behind him. New England's last hope at a stop on the play was tight end Rob Gronkwoski, who fell after slipping while trying to get in position to tackle Drake.

The @MiamiDolphins game-winning 69-yard touchdown on the final play against New England is the longest play from scrimmage to win a game with no time remaining in the fourth quarter since the 1970 merger. pic.twitter.com/EGsZPzqz6P — NFL345 (@NFL345) December 9, 2018

The win moves the Dolphins to 7-6 on the season and drops the Patriots to 9-4.