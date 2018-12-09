Four NFL icons added to their legendary statuses during Week 14 action on Sunday.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady surpassed Peyton Manning and set the NFL record for career touchdowns (playoffs and regular season combined) when he threw his third score against the Dolphins on Sunday. Brady topped Manning's previous mark of 579.

Dolphins running back Frank Gore passed LaDainian Tomlinson (18,456) on the all-time yards-from-scrimmage list, moving into fifth place.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke the NFL record for longest streak without an interception. He beat out Brady's previous high mark of 358 (2010-11).

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved ahead of Jerry Rice for most receptions caught with a single team. Rice hauled in 1,281 catches in 12 seasons with the 49ers.

Additionally, Falcons receiver Julio Jones became the first receiver to record at least 1,400 receiving yards in five straight seasons.