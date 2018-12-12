Ravens Stick With Lamar Jackson as Starting Quarterback, Joe Flacco Named Backup

Lamar Jackson has started the last four games for the Ravens.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 12, 2018

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson will remain the team's starter while veteran Joe Flacco will serve as the backup on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Jackson started the last four games for Baltimore in which the team went 3–1. In those contests, Jackson went 52-for-89 (58.4%) for 600 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 336 yards and two scores while getting at least 71 yards on the ground each of those four games. He rushed for 119 yards on 26 attempts in his first start, a 24-21 win over the Bengals.

Flacco had been Baltimore's starter since his rookie season in 2008. Outside of six games he missed in 2015 due to a torn ACL, he played in every game for the Ravens. This season, a hip injury put the Super Bowl XLVII MVP on the shelf, opening the door for the rookie from Louisville.

At 7-6, the Ravens are tied with the Colts, Dolphins and Titans for the final playoff spot in the AFC, but Baltimore currently holds the tiebreaker.

Following their Week 15 matchup with Tampa Bay, the Ravens close out their season on the road against the Chargers and then at home against the Browns.

