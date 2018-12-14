NFL referee Roy Ellison was reinstated by the league on Friday after missing Week 14 while on administrative leave. Ellison got into an argument with Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes following Buffalo's matchup with the Dolphins on Dec. 2. During the spat, Ellison reportedly called Hughes a "b----."

Ellison was fined one game check for his actions, which totaled $9,300, per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero. He is slated to work Sunday's contest between the Giants and Titans.

The Week 13 incident isn't the first time Ellison has faced discipline from the NFL. He was suspended one game in 2013 for "profane and derogatory statements" toward Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams.