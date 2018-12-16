The Bears' capture of the NFC North title wasn't the only monumental accomplishment to take place at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Following Chicago's 24–17 victory over Green Bay—the Bears' first win against the Packers at home in eight years—all eyes turned to midfield and the Jumbotron.

Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Jen, who said yes!

Reporters caught up with Leno following the game and asked the 27-year-old if he would have still proposed if the Bears had lost the contest. He simply responded with, "I knew we would win."

Leno also told reporters that he hid the ring in a "very safe place." It's unknown where, but it's apparent that he wasn't referring to his socks. Nonetheless, Leno got the job done, as did Chicago, which improved to 10–4 on the season.