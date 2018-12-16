Watch: Charles Leno Jr. Proposes to Girlfriend at Midfield After Bears Clinch NFC North

After the game, Leno told reporters he knew the Bears would win.

By Kaelen Jones
December 16, 2018

The Bears' capture of the NFC North title wasn't the only monumental accomplishment to take place at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Following Chicago's 24–17 victory over Green Bay—the Bears' first win against the Packers at home in eight years—all eyes turned to midfield and the Jumbotron.

Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Jen, who said yes!

Reporters caught up with Leno following the game and asked the 27-year-old if he would have still proposed if the Bears had lost the contest. He simply responded with, "I knew we would win."

Leno also told reporters that he hid the ring in a "very safe place." It's unknown where, but it's apparent that he wasn't referring to his socks. Nonetheless, Leno got the job done, as did Chicago, which improved to 10–4 on the season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)