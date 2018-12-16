Report: Bucs HC Dirk Koetter Likely to be Fired After Season

Koetter will be a potential offensive coordinator candidate throughout the NFL.

By Michael Shapiro
December 16, 2018

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter is "unlikely to be back next season," according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. But expect to see Koetter on the sidelines in 2019.

The third-year head coach is likely to be a "coveted" offensive coordinator candidate in 2019, joining current Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Todd Monken, per La Canfora. The Buccaneers are No. 10 in the NFL in scoring in 2018, splitting the starting quarterback job between Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Koetter is 19–26 with Tampa Bay since being hired in 2016. He previously served as the Bucs offensive coordinator in 2015 and worked with the Falcons from 2012-14 in the same capacity. 

The Buccaneers sit third in the NFC South at 5–8. They face the Ravens on Sunday, with kickoff from MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. slated for 1:00 p.m. ET

 

