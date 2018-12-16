The Ravens will aim to get back in the win column this week when they host the Buccaneers in a Week 15 matchup. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, the Ravens (7–6, 2nd in AFC North) officially elevated rookie Lamar Jackson to starting quarterback after he made four straight starts in place of an injured Joe Flacco. Baltimore went 3–1 over that stretch, ripping off three victories before a 27–24 overtime loss to the first-place Chiefs last week. The Ravens currently hold the tiebreaker for the AFC's final playoff spot.

The Buccaneers (5–8, 3rd in NFC South) enter the contest coming off a 28–14 home loss to the Saints. Tampa Bay was outscored 25–0 in the second half, despite 213 pass yards and two touchdowns from Jameis Winston.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

