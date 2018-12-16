How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Ravens face the Buccaneers in Week 15 action on Sunday, Dec. 16.

By Kaelen Jones
December 16, 2018

The Ravens will aim to get back in the win column this week when they host the Buccaneers in a Week 15 matchup. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, the Ravens (7–6, 2nd in AFC North) officially elevated rookie Lamar Jackson to starting quarterback after he made four straight starts in place of an injured Joe Flacco. Baltimore went 3–1 over that stretch, ripping off three victories before a 27–24 overtime loss to the first-place Chiefs last week. The Ravens currently hold the tiebreaker for the AFC's final playoff spot.

The Buccaneers (5–8, 3rd in NFC South) enter the contest coming off a 28–14 home loss to the Saints. Tampa Bay was outscored 25–0 in the second half, despite 213 pass yards and two touchdowns from Jameis Winston.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

