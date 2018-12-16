Bills running back LeSean McCoy is "not expected to play" against the Lions on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCoy is battling a hamstring injury that limited him to just two carries against the Jets on Dec. 9.

LeSean McCoy, listed as Q for Sunday due to hamstring, not expected to play vs. Lions, per source. Bills also could be without RB Chris Ivory, who won’t decide till pre-game whether he can play w/ shoulder injury. If Ivory can’t go, Keith Ford+Marcus Murphy would be Buffalo RBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2018

The 10-year veteran has appeared in 12 games this season, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry. McCoy has rushed for just 479 yards in 2019, finding the end zone twice.

The Bills is 4–9, third in the AFC East. They face the Lions on Sunday with kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. slated for 1 p.m. ET.