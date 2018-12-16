How to Watch Lions vs. Bils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Lions vs. Bills from New Era Field on Sunday, Dec. 16.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 16, 2018

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to avoid their third-straight loss when the team hosts the Detroit Lions at New Era Field on Sunday.

The Bills (4–9) are coming off of back-to-back losses against AFC East opponents, their latest a 27–23 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen went 18-of-36 for 206 yards and two interceptions in the loss. Allen also added 101 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine carries. 

After losing two straight, the Lions (5–8) will be looking to win their second consecutive game on Sunday after recording a 17–3 win over the Cardinals last week. Matthew Stafford went 15-of-23 for 101 yards, while running back Zach Zenner rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

The Cardinals have been eliminated from NFC playoff contention, while the Lions sit at the very bottom of those in the hunt heading into Sunday's matchup.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

