Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Matt Eberflus Sticks It to His Old Man: Eberflus has been the best assistant coach in football this season (Indianapolis thanks you, Josh McDaniels!). Facing his former team and former boss Dallas DC Rod Marinelli, it was Eberflus’s group pitching a shutout. Because the future belongs to the kids, old man!

Kevin Stefanski’s Vikings Run Like Crazy People: The Vikings were better when they were on-script early, then muddled their way for a while before closing things out nicely. And Mike Zimmer will be giddy over the rushing totals (40 attempts for 220 yards), even if it was a result of game flow more than anything else.

Derrick Henry Late in the Year: It must be absolutely miserable trying to tackle a 240-pounder with relatively fresh legs when you’ve had 13-plus games of wear and tear on your body. He had 33 carries for 170 yards and two TDs against the Giants, bringing his two-week total to 50 carries, 408 yards and six TDs.

Josh Johnson Gets His First QB Win Ever: On his 12th NFL team. And when you’re going head-to-head with Cody Kessler, 151 passing yards and no turnovers gets the job done.

Ravens Keep Winning the Ones They Should Win: That’s four wins in Lamar Jackson’s five starts, as the run-heavy offense is complementing their dominant defense nicely, especially against some of the bottom-feeders they’ve faced. A cross-country trip on a short week to face a well-rested Chargers team, then a date with the rising Browns to finish the season, will be interesting.

Robert Foster Can Catch: He was a five-star recruit who did nothing at Alabama because he couldn’t catch the ball. The Bills scooped him up as an undrafted free agent, and he now has three 100-yard games in his past five. That’s what the Christmas spirit is all about.

Marcus Mariota Blocking on the Second Level: Though maybe next time don’t lead with your throwing shoulder, guy.

Mariota just leveled someone on a block pic.twitter.com/DW4M76deTq — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) December 16, 2018

Marlon Mack: Has become a really good back, with a knack for running with perfect tempo and patience. You can see the effect Frank Gore’s mentorship had on him.

Mike Vrabel’s Guys Have Been Great: There’s probably no real reward coming this season for the Titans, but they had to overcome a ton of injuries early and also deal with Gabbert Life. With the exception of back-to-back duds in Indy and Houston they seem to be overachieving on a weekly basis. On Sunday, they took Saquon Barkley out of the game and made the Giants play on their terms.

Jeff Driskel Is on the Board: Good on him!

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Football IQ: Even though he’s been solid while getting shuffled around the secondary he won’t win Defensive Rookie of the Year because the field is so stacked. Still, this was a pretty good encapsulation of Fitzpatrick’s instincts.

Minkah making a late push for DROY? 👀 @minkfitz_21 pic.twitter.com/3AT0P362J1 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 16, 2018

Frank Reich’s Beard:Is legit.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Regrets

Everyone In the Jacksonville Organization Should Be Fired—and Possibly Incarcerated—for Starting Cody Kessler Three Straight Games: No matter what you think of Blake Bortles, the move to Kessler was a joke from the start. The Jaguars offense has now accounted for 21 points over Kessler’s three starts. He threw for 57 yards in a full NFL game. In 2018. Clear out the entire organization.

Aaron Rodgers: As that song from the 90s that was the theme song to that show from the 90s once said, it hasn’t been his day, his week, his month, or even his past three months. Rodgers was, to put it bluntly, bad in Chicago, even if his red-zone interception bounced off a receiver’s hands. He missed a couple of wide-open throws downfield, and ultimately was out-dueled by Mitch Freaking Trubisky in ending the Packers’ slim playoff hopes.

Oh, Eli: That was some… avant-garde quarterbacking on Sunday. In the rain, Eli was dispensing duck after duck after duck, with a bizarrely gentle dropping of the ball resulting in a strip-sack mixed in. Just weird, wild stuff.

Meh, One of Those Days for the Cowboys: A dud against a really good Colts team, though getting stuffed on fourth-and-goal early set the tone for this one.

Always Something With These Bucs: Before it was the turnovers, and now it’s the special teams. Last week they missed two field goals and had a punt blocked, losing to the Saints in a game they should have won. On Sunday, it was a missed PAT. Which, I guess in retrospect wasn’t too bad.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Jameis Winston Extending The Play:

Riley Dixon’s Accidental Fake Punt: Well, that settles it: Punters are the silliest of the football players.

Riley Dixon with the perfectly-executed accidental fake-punt first down. pic.twitter.com/kjg5Y2fQDK — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 16, 2018

When Jerry Hughes’s Helmet Got Stuck on Tremaine Edmunds: Which was weird.

Never seen a helmet get stuck to a jersey before pic.twitter.com/iyfzgaNeLt — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 16, 2018

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Every AFC Contender Should Be Rooting Against the Colts: They have out-classed the Texans and now the Cowboys the past two weeks. Indy is not guaranteed a playoff spot, but they’ve won six of seven, have Andrew Luck playing at an MVP level, have a budding star back behind a rising young offensive line, and suddenly have a fast, confident young defense that’s rapidly improving. On their current trajectory, they’ll be able to play with anyone come January.

Bears Are Your NFC North Champions: That defense continues to be something, and on Sunday they even got an acceptable performance from Mitchell Trubisky. If they can play their way into a first-round bye, Chicago would be a nightmare trip for the Rams or Saints.

The Imminent Death of Aaron Rodgers I Keep Hearing About: Meh, seems like a “not so fast” moment. Rodgers isn’t comfortable with his young receivers, and his knee might not be injured but it’s not 100% healthy. His arm talent hasn’t fallen off, and that’s what you look for when you’re talking about decline for a QB. An offseason to work with this group and a new outlook on life should do wonders going into 2019.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.