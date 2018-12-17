Watch: Browns Ring in Holiday Season With Funny Video Starring Bob Wylie as Santa Claus

Browns fans have had plenty of reason to rejoice this season.

By Kaelen Jones
December 17, 2018

With the holiday season in full swing, there's plenty of reason for folks to be in good spirits.

The Browns have done their part in encouraging us to frolic and be merry. On Monday, Cleveland shared a short 33-second video starring offensive line coach Bob Wylie as Santa Claus, who directs his herd of reindeer—which, in this case, was the Browns offensive line unit—through a blocking drill.

Wylie was a star during the most recent season of HBO's Hard Knocks, delighting audiences with his hilarious grunt and Santa-like features.

Of course, there's been plenty reason for Browns fans to rejoice this season aside from the hysterics of their coaching staff. At 6–7–1, Cleveland remains in playoff contention for the AFC playoffs with just two games left in the 2018 campaign. The Browns' six wins add up to more victories than they've earned across each of the previous three seasons combined.

It's been merry times in Cleveland, indeed.

