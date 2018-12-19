Report: Quarterback Nathan Peterman Signs With Raiders Practice Squad

Nathan Peterman struggled as the Bills' signal-caller.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 19, 2018

The Raiders have signed former Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman to the team's practice quad on Wednesday, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

According to Rapoport, head coach Jon Gruden said he loved him.

With only two weeks left in this year's regular season, the Raiders are 3–11 and will miss the playoffs. Oakland has relied on starting quarterback Derek Carr. AJ McCarron is the other Raiders quarterback on the roster, but the team has no one at the position on its practice squad.

Peterman was released by the Bills on Nov. 12 after struggling as the team's signal-caller. The Bills (5-9) were 2–7 at the time they let Peterman go. 

Peterman was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. This season, he has gone 44–for–81 with 296 yards, one touchdown and seven interceptions in four games. He won the starting job out of preseason, but failed to carry his performance over to the regular season.

