The Bills released quarterback Nathan Peterman on Monday, the team announced.

Peterman has struggled as Buffalo's signal-caller, and the Bills went with Matt Barkley over him as the starting QB on Sunday against the Jets. Barkley led Buffalo to a 41–10 win against New York.

The Bills (2-7) signed Barkley, 28, to a one-year deal on Oct. 31 in light of several injuries at the quarterback slot. He was the second free-agent quarterback to sign with the Bills since the regular season began.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen was ruled out of a fifth straight game Sunday as he dealt with an elbow injury as backup Derek Anderson dealt with a concussion.

Peterman was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. This season, he has gone 44–for–81 with 296 yards, one touchdown and seven interceptions in four games. He won the starting job out of preseason, but failed to carry his performance over to the regular season.