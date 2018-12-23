Larry Fitzgerald can't stop being amazing at football.
There is nothing Larry Fitzgerald can't do on a football field.
In Sunday's game against the Rams, the wide receiver completed his second pass of the season and his career when he found running back David Johnson on a wheel route for a 32-yard score.
The touchdown pass was the first of Fitzgerald's 15-year career and it made him the oldest wide receiver to ever throw a touchdown pass, according to the FOX broadcast.
.@LarryFitzgerald career stats:— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 23, 2018
TD receptions: 115
TD passes: 1 pic.twitter.com/t2HcEZJKPW
If this is Fitzgerald's final home game with the Cardinals, at least it will be a memorable one.