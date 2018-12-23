Watch: Larry Fitzgerald Throws First Career Touchdown Pass to David Johnson

Larry Fitzgerald can't stop being amazing at football.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 23, 2018

There is nothing Larry Fitzgerald can't do on a football field.

In Sunday's game against the Rams, the wide receiver completed his second pass of the season and his career when he found running back David Johnson on a wheel route for a 32-yard score.

The touchdown pass was the first of Fitzgerald's 15-year career and it made him the oldest wide receiver to ever throw a touchdown pass, according to the FOX broadcast.

If this is Fitzgerald's final home game with the Cardinals, at least it will be a memorable one.

      Double Bogey (+2)