Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is considering "sweeping changes" to the organization, and head coach Adam Gase could be on the way out, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

"Both Mike Tannenbaum, who heads the team's personnel department, and coach Adam Gase are in jeopardy of being let go, according to sources with knowledge of the situation," La Canfora wrote on Sunday. "Ross has indicated to associates at various points throughout this season his belief that change may be necessary and, with the Dolphins all but eliminated from the playoffs, he is expected to make at least one significant change to the structure of the organization."

Gase is 23–23 with Miami since joining the organization in 2016. The Dolphins reached the playoffs in Gase's first season as head coach, but finished 2017 6–10.

The Dolphins sit second in the AFC East entering Week 16 at 7–7. Miami hosts Jacksonville on Sunday, with kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium slated for 1 p.m. ET.