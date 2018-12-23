The Miami Dolphins will be looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when the team hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins (7–7) fell from their spot as the seventh-seed after suffering an ugly 41–17 loss to the Vikings last week. Ryan Tannehill finished the game 11-of-24 for just 108 yards. Running back Kalen Ballage added 123 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

The Jaguars (4–10) lost their second straight game last week, falling 16–13 to the Washington Redskins at home. Quarterback Cody Kessler was unable to get anything going offensively, throwing for just 57 yards and an interception in the outing. Kessler was the team's leading rusher with 68 yards, while running back Leonard Fournette added 46 yards on the ground.

The two teams last met in 2015, when the Jaguars outlasted the Dolphins 23–20.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.