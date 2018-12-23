How to Watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 23, 2018

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when the team hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins (7–7) fell from their spot as the seventh-seed after suffering an ugly 41–17 loss to the Vikings last week. Ryan Tannehill finished the game 11-of-24 for just 108 yards. Running back Kalen Ballage added 123 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. 

The Jaguars (4–10) lost their second straight game last week, falling 16–13 to the Washington Redskins at home. Quarterback Cody Kessler was unable to get anything going offensively, throwing for just 57 yards and an interception in the outing. Kessler was the team's leading rusher with 68 yards, while running back Leonard Fournette added 46 yards on the ground.

The two teams last met in 2015, when the Jaguars outlasted the Dolphins 23–20.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)