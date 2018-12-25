Swearinger was released by Washington on Monday after he criticized defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.
The Cardinals claimed former Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger on Tuesday, the six-year veteran confirmed. Swearinger was released on Monday after he publicly criticized defensive coordinator Greg Manusky after Saturday's loss to the Titans.
#BirdGang 2016 A Day B4 I Thought I Was Going Back To Az My Agent Told Me We Were Gonna Go To Washington To Start Our Own Culture And Get More Money Up Front! Of Course I Made My Decision Because I Wanted To Play For My Idol’s Team And Fulfill His Legacy And Mines! I Gave That Organization My Heart And Soul And They Spit In My Face For Giving My Opinion Only To Better The Team!! Right Wrong Or Indifferent I’ve Found My Peace And Learned From It And I Am So Excited To Go Back To The Sunny Desert Arizona Like I Never Left!! I’m Baaaaacckkkk!!!!
Swearinger played with the Cardinals in 2015 and 2016, totalling 71 tackles in 20 games with Arizona. He has 14 career interceptions and 357 career tackles.
The South Carolina product signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Redskins in 2017. He tallied four interceptions and 52 tackles in 2018.