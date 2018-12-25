The Cardinals claimed former Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger on Tuesday, the six-year veteran confirmed. Swearinger was released on Monday after he publicly criticized defensive coordinator Greg Manusky after Saturday's loss to the Titans.

Swearinger played with the Cardinals in 2015 and 2016, totalling 71 tackles in 20 games with Arizona. He has 14 career interceptions and 357 career tackles.

The South Carolina product signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Redskins in 2017. He tallied four interceptions and 52 tackles in 2018.