Report: Redskins Release D.J. Swearinger for Critical Comments After Game vs. Titans

The news comes two days after the safety openly ripped defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s defensive play-calling following the team’s 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 24, 2018

The Washington Redskins have released safety D.J. Swearinger following his open criticism of defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's play-calling after Saturday's loss, Swearinger told 106.7 The Fan on Monday.

The Redskins (7–8) were officially eliminated from playoff contention after losing 25–16 to the Titans in Week 16. Swearinger spoke to the media afterwards, lamenting at the team's defensive game plan. Swearinger said Manusky's plan led to Titans quarterback Blaine Gabbert finding open field in the passing game when the defense needed stops in the second half.

"If I'm the D-coordinator, I'm calling zone every time on third down because you got a backup quarterback. Make him beat us," Swearinger said on Saturday. "We're playing a backup quarterback. Why would you put us in man to man? We are our best on defense when we look at the quarterback."

Coach Jay Gruden said on Sunday he was "quite disappointed" at Swearinger's comments. According to Swearinger, the safety was called into coach Jay Gruden's office on Monday and was told he was being let go.

Swearinger had one sack and four interceptions on the season.

