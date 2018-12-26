Matt Patricia on the Importance of Punctuality: 'It Depends'

Patricia told reporters on Wednesday that being on time "depends on the situation."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 26, 2018

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia appears to think being punctual isn't as important as having proper posture.

Two months ago, Patricia snapped at a reporter for not sitting up straight enough during a press conference, telling the reporter to have "a little respect for the process."

But when the first-year coach arrived 15 minutes late to a press conference that was already pushed back 30 minutes from its original scheduled time? It didn't seem to faze him.

A reporter asked Patricia about his issues with being on time on Wednesday, questioning the importance of punctuality for a first-year coach.

"It depends," Patricia responded. "There’s a pretty busy schedule from those situations I think for everybody. I think fluidity is probably the best answer for you."

Patricia's struggles to being on time aren't limited to media appearances, either. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, one former player said Patricia was consistently late to his own team's meetings all year.

Patricia is still confident he'll be back with the team in 2019, but it's clear that the coach will need to fix a lot of habits this summer.

And when he does, maybe then the Lions will show up on time for the regular season.

