Rams RB Todd Gurley Out Sunday vs. 49ers With Knee Inflammation

Gurley also missed last week's game due to knee inflammation.

By Jenna West
December 28, 2018

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley will miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to knee inflammation, the team announced Friday.

Gurley has dealt with knee inflammation since Week 15 and sat out in the Rams' 31–9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week. The three-time Pro Bowler also has not practiced since Week 15.

This season, Gurley has tallied 1,251 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding 580 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He currently leads the league with his 21 total touchdowns and 17 rushing scores.

C.J. Anderson is expected to start in Gurley's place Sunday. He made his Rams debut last week and rushed for 167 yards on 20 carries.

While Gurley will miss the regular-season finale, he will have the chance to clock in more time this season. The Rams have clinched the NFC West division title to advance to the playoffs.

Los Angeles will host the 49ers Sunday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is slated for 4:15 p.m. ET.

